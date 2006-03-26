Cozart granted UK patent on saliva collection

UK-based medical diagnostics firm Cozart has been granted a UK patent number GB2391813, entitled Oral fluid collection and transfer device.
According to the firm, the new patent covers aspects of a novel device for the collection of a saliva sample and its transfer either back to a laboratory for testing or direct use on-site with, for example, point-of-care drugs of abuse tests or infectious disease tests.
The technology covered under the patent is part of an in-house development program at Cozart, which is designed to enhance and expand its oral fluid collection and testing product portfolio for commercial sale and distribution in the future.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze