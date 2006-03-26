Cozart granted UK patent on saliva collection

UK-based medical diagnostics firm Cozart has been granted a UK patent number GB2391813, entitled Oral fluid collection and transfer device.

According to the firm, the new patent covers aspects of a novel device for the collection of a saliva sample and its transfer either back to a laboratory for testing or direct use on-site with, for example, point-of-care drugs of abuse tests or infectious disease tests.

The technology covered under the patent is part of an in-house development program at Cozart, which is designed to enhance and expand its oral fluid collection and testing product portfolio for commercial sale and distribution in the future.