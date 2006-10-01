CPH predicts $20M sales by end-2006

China Pharmaceutical Holdings says it expects to achieve revenues of $20.0 million and net income of $8.0 million for the year ending December 31, 2006. The firm said that it had based its predictions on a 30% income increase for the years 2006 and 2007, and added that its pipeline development activities would also contribute to its earnings expansion.

Li Zhi Lin, president of the company, said that recent product launches, including Propylgallate and Ozagrel, for the treatment of cardiovascular and cerebrovascular diseases, respectively, would also help to boost sales.