CPHI South East Asia

A leading pharmaceutical solutions event, which includes a trade show on products, technologies, innovations, seminars on raw materials, pharmaceutical ingredients, and much more.

Attendees can explore offerings from over 400 exhibitors spanning the entire pharmaceutical supply chain—from raw materials to finished products. Educational opportunities include the chance to gain insights from industry leaders and experts at the Pharma Market Hub and the Malaysian Healthcare Forum. Lastly, this CPHI event seeks to connect attendees with a diverse professional community, including key decision-makers, to expand your professional network.