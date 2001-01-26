CPMP backs first oral ED drug, apomorphine

Japan's Takeda Chemical Industries says that the European Committee forProprietary Medicinal Products has adopted a positive opinion, recommending the marketing authorization of its Ixense (apomorphine HCl sublingual tablets) for the treatment of erectile dysfunction. The company says that its subsidiary, Takeda Europe, will work with the European authorities to receive final clearance of the product.
Similarly, Abbott Laboratories has announced CPMP backing for its Uprima (apomorphine HCl), for which it holds non-exclusive marketing rights outside the USA and Canada. Abbott has licensed the product from TAP Pharmaceuticals (its joint venture with Takeda), which itself acquired rights to the sublingual tablets for male ED from Pentech Pharmaceuticals.
Erection achieved within 20 minutes
