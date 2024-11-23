CPMP Meeting Views Tallow Derivatives

The Committee for Proprietary Medicinal Products' 33rd plenary meeting,held at the European Medicines Evaluation Agency in mid-December, adopted a Position Paper for Production of Tallow Derivatives for Use in Pharmaceuticals (CPMP/1163/97).

The paper's publication followed the first joint workshop between the CPMP's Biotechnology Working Party, the European Plasma Fractionation Association and the European Association of the Plasma Products Industry on plasma-derived medicinal products, which was hosted by the EMEA earlier in December.

Topics included issues related to: plasma source material; inactivation/ removal of viruses, with a focus on removal of viruses by filtration; and consideration of potential effects of viral inactivation or removal processes on biological activity of plasma-derived medicinal products.