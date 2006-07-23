Croatian govt backs life science park

The Croatian government has signed a memorandum of understanding to formalize its backing for Midia Group's Life Sciences Park at Varazdin, the biggest-ever greenfield development in the country. The Varazdin Park is located just outside Varazdin, a world heritage city in the north-west of Croatia.

The groundbreaking development is said to be one of the first significant investments in the life sciences sector in south-eastern Europe. The Midia Group of companies, the Swiss-based international investment development group, will work closely with the government of Croatia to develop a state-of-the-art Life Sciences Park.

Project details