Technomark's new Register of Contract Research Organizations for North America contains some 250 entries on CROs in the USA and Canada.

They are grouped into three sections: clinical research, data management/statistics and regulatory affairs; preclinical, toxicology and chemical/biological/clinical analysis; and support services, including formulation development, clinical trials supplies manufacturers and computer and documentary services. This volume joins the three new editions of the UK-based Technomark Registers for Europe.