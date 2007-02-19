Thursday 21 November 2024

Crucell's losses increase despite higher sales

19 February 2007

Dutch biotechnology company Crucell NV says that its losses for the fourth quarter of 2006 were 24.9 million euros ($33.4 million), up from the 2.9 million euro deficit it recorded in the equivalent period in 2005. The firm went on to say that the reported shortfall had been exacerbated by a charge of 33.5 million euros relating to its restructuring and asset impairment activities, and added that, excluding these costs, it would have achieved a 1.9 million euro profit.

Crucell also reported revenues of 76.0 million euros, up 533% for the quarter, identifying its seasonal influenza product, and its new pediatric vaccine Quinvaxem, which protects against diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, hepatitis B and Haemophilus influenzae, as the key growth drivers.

Despite the increase, Crucell's sales were still short of analysts estimates of between 76.9 million euros and 83.4 million euros. As a result, the firm's share price fell 6.8% to 20.03 euros in trading on the Amsterdam Stock Exchange on the day of the news, February 13.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA approves Jazz’s Ziihera for HER2+ biliary tract cancer
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Lilly and Laekna team up on novel obesity drugs
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze