Crucell's PER.C6-based West Nile Vaccine good in trials

Dutch biotechnology company Crucell NV has completed a Phase I safety study with the alum adjuvanted formulation of its whole inactivated West Nile vaccine manufactured using PER.C6 technology.
A total of 47 subjects were enrolled into the randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, dose-escalation trial in which three different dosages of the vaccine were tested. This was conducted in Belgium and is the first safety study in man with a whole inactivated Flavivirus vaccine produced by PER.C6 technology.
The primary endpoint was the incidence of adverse events during the period of two months after the first intra-muscular administration of the vaccine, which was given twice with a three weeks interval. Administration of the vaccine was systemically and locally well tolerated. Headache and local reactions at the injection site were the most common reported adverse events across all arms.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze