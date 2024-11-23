Cubist Forges Antibiotic Deal With B-MS

Bristol-Myers Squibb has entered into a research collaboration with Cubist Pharmaceuticals for the development of new antibacterial and antifungal agents. The deal is worth up to $56 million to Cubist, which has already received equity investment of $4 million and a first milestone payment.

The focus of the collaboration will be the development of inhibitors of Cubist's aminoacyl-tRNA synthetases, a family of 20 enzymes essential to the process of protein translation (Marketletter January 22). This is the second major collaboration for Cubist, which is already working with Pfizer.

The first milestone related to the development and transferral of technology to B-MS to allow the firm to screen for potential compounds. The $56 million depends upon the two firms' bringing one antifungal, an antituberculosis drug and an antibacterial to market.