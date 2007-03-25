Curecumin: possible role in prostate cancer

Hawaii, USA-based Bioponic Phytoceuticals says that Curecumin, its bioresonant phytotherapeutic formulation of curcumin, may be an important treatment for prostate cancer.
According to the firm, curcumin, which is a turmeric root extract, has been shown to possess activity in the treatment and prevention of cancer, multiple sclerosis and Alzheimer's disease. While the molecular mechanism for its anticancer effect is largely unknown, it is thought to inhibit the synthesis of MDM2, an oncoprotein known to bind p53 and modulate p21 expression, said Bioponic.
In the March 1 issue of Cancer Research, researchers from the University of Alabama reported results for curcumin in a preclinical prostate cancer model. They found that the agent decreased mRNA and protein expression of the MDM2 oncoprotein and enhanced the expression of tumor modulator p21, pointing to a potential role for Curcumin in prostate cancer, a condition which affects an estimated one in six Americans.
