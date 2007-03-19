Curis advances CUDC-101 drug

US drugmaker Curis has selected CUDC-101 as the first development candidate from its targeted cancer drug development platform. The drug is a multi-target small-molecule where the first active drug component is designed to inhibit the undisclosed so-called target A and the second active drug component is designed to inhibit target B, which is the epidermal growth factor receptor.

Curis has determined not to disclose target A for proprietary reasons and plans to initiate Investigational New Drug application-enabling preclinical drug development activities in the near future. Assuming the successful completion of such preclinical studies, the firm expects to file an IND application with the US Food and Drug Administration in late 2007 or early 2008.