Curis advances CUDC-101 drug

US drugmaker Curis has selected CUDC-101 as the first development candidate from its targeted cancer drug development platform. The drug is a multi-target small-molecule where the first active drug component is designed to inhibit the undisclosed so-called target A and the second active drug component is designed to inhibit target B, which is the epidermal growth factor receptor.
Curis has determined not to disclose target A for proprietary reasons and plans to initiate Investigational New Drug application-enabling preclinical drug development activities in the near future. Assuming the successful completion of such preclinical studies, the firm expects to file an IND application with the US Food and Drug Administration in late 2007 or early 2008.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze