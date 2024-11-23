Currency Exchange Limits Huhtamaki

In the first four months of 1995, net sales achieved by the Finnish company Huhtamaki amounted to 2.6 billion Finnish markka ($570 million), down 5.5% on the previous year. When taken at constant exchange rates, net sales advanced 8%. Operating profits were 127 million markka, compared with 163 million markka a year earlier, and net profits were 80 million markka, down 28.6% from 112 million markka in the first four months of 1994.
The company indicated that, allowing for currency exchange fluctuations, the interim performance was as expected.
For Leiras, the group's pharmaceuticals business, the strong Finnish currency had a negative impact on export revenues overall. Net sales fell 11% to 275 million markka, and profits also declined. However, the company notes that it expected a higher exports volume to improve performance over the remainder of the year.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze