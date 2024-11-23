Currency Impacts Schering AG's Earnings Growth

Schering AG of Berlin, Germany, reported a 16% rise in first-half 1994 sales at 2.82 billion Deutschemarks ($1.79 billion; Marketletter July 25), but pretax profits improved a more modest 4% to 185 million marks ($117.2 million). The earnings slowdown was attributed in part to the weakening US dollar and pound sterling, whereas a strong yen had proved positive in the previous year.
In addition, the company says that a previous one-off license revenue payment was no longer in existence, the final withdrawal of subsidies for being based in Berlin is now taking effect, and and further one-time licensing rights for Betaseron (interferon beta) depending on sales must be effected.
First-half sales were comprised of fertility control and hormone therapy at 651 million marks, up 10%, therapeutics at 546 million marks, up 36%, diagnostics at 797 million marks, up 8% and other business at 24 million marks, no change. Beta-seron, now used in the treatment of multiple sclerosis, achieved turnover of 127 million marks, which was in line with the company's expectations, achieving two-thirds of the therapeutics unit's sales growth, which also includes central nervous system drugs, cardiovasculars and oncology products. Diagnostic sales improved despite increasing pressure on prices, with volume growth in Europe for Ultravist and Magnevist.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze