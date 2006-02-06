CV Therapeutics' Ranexa get FDA OK

California, USA-based CV Therapeutics says that the Food and Drug Administration has approved Ranexa (ranolazine extended-release tablets) for the treatment of chronic angina. The FDA approval document contains the caveat the drug be reserved for patients who have not achieved an adequate response to other compounds during the course of their treatment.
The regulatory clearance marks the first new pharmaceutical approach to treat angina in more than 20 years, notes the firm, adding that it intends to make the product available across the USA in late March.
