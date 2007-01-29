Thursday 21 November 2024

Cylene closes $44M financing

29 January 2007

San Diego, USA-based Cylene Pharmaceuticals, a small-molecule oncology drug discovery and development company, has closed a $44.0 million series C financing, co-led by HBM BioVentures (Cayman) and Lilly Ventures. Cylene elected to have the financing commitment paid in two separate tranches, representing around 60% and 40%, each.

Proceeds will be used to fund human clinical trials for Phase II studies of CX-3543 in several different cancer indications and to advance two more products into development. CX-3543, Cylene's most advanced product for the treatment of multiple cancers, acts as a Ribosomal RNA Biogenesis Inhibitor (RBI) by targeting a Protein:DNA interaction that is amplified in cancer cells during Pol I transcription of the rRNA genes, the firm noted.

"We are very pleased with the level of enthusiasm surrounding our lead compound and our proprietary Ribosomal RNA Biosynthesis Inhibition Technology," said William Rice, chief executive of Cylene. "This funding should enable us to complete multiple Phase II studies of CX-3543 and to expand our product pipeline with internally-discovered product candidates."

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA approves Jazz’s Ziihera for HER2+ biliary tract cancer
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Lilly and Laekna team up on novel obesity drugs
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze