Cytogen 1st qtr sales advance 25%

Cytogen Corp says that product sales increased 25% to $2.3 million inthe first quarter of 2001, while its net loss fell to $2.6 million, or $0.03 earnings per share, from $6.1 million, or $0.68 EPS.

Royalty revenue from Quadramet (samarium Sm 153 lexidronam), for the relief of cancer-related bone pain, fell to $441,000 from $498,000 in first-quarter 2000, which the company says was partially due to a temporary, weather-related disruption in the supply of the product from the manufacturer, which has now been resolved. ProstaScint (capromab pendetide), Cytogen's prostate cancer imaging agent, recorded its highest level of quarterly unit sales since launch in 1997, but the actual figure was not revealed. The firm adds that its marketing partner, Schering AG unit Berlex Laboratories, continues to explore expanded uses of Quadramet in combination with other therapies commonly used to treat bone metastases.