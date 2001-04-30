Friday 22 November 2024

Cytogen 1st qtr sales advance 25%

30 April 2001

Cytogen Corp says that product sales increased 25% to $2.3 million inthe first quarter of 2001, while its net loss fell to $2.6 million, or $0.03 earnings per share, from $6.1 million, or $0.68 EPS.

Royalty revenue from Quadramet (samarium Sm 153 lexidronam), for the relief of cancer-related bone pain, fell to $441,000 from $498,000 in first-quarter 2000, which the company says was partially due to a temporary, weather-related disruption in the supply of the product from the manufacturer, which has now been resolved. ProstaScint (capromab pendetide), Cytogen's prostate cancer imaging agent, recorded its highest level of quarterly unit sales since launch in 1997, but the actual figure was not revealed. The firm adds that its marketing partner, Schering AG unit Berlex Laboratories, continues to explore expanded uses of Quadramet in combination with other therapies commonly used to treat bone metastases.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Versant Ventures unveils obesity focused Pep2Tango Therapeutics
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Sino Biopharm to work with LaNova on LM-108
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze