Cytogen to distribute Soltamox in USA

Cytogen Corp and fellow USA-based Savient Pharmaceuticals have finalized a distribution agreement granting the former exclusive marketing rights for its breast cancer drug, Soltamox (tamoxifen citrate), in the domestic market.

Savient noted that the cytostatic estrogen receptor antagonist, which it originated, is the first oral liquid hormonal therapy approved in the USA and it is indicated for the treatment of breast cancer in adjuvant and metastatic settings and to reduce the risk of breast cancer in women with ductal carcinoma in situ or with high risk of breast cancer.

As part of the deal, Cytogen will pay Savient an upfront licensing fee of $2.0 million as well as additional contingent sales-based milestone payments totaling $4.0 million to Savient and its wholly-owned subsidiary Rosemont Pharmaceuticals, and the two firms will also receive royalties on net sales of the drug. Princeton-based Cytogen has entered into a supply agreement with Rosemont for the manufacture and supply of Soltamox, which it says it expects to launch during the third quarter of the year. Christopher Clement, Savient's chief executive, said: "the introduction of Soltamox into the US market provides a sound platform for what we hope will be many more oral liquid product entries by our Rosemont operation." He added that, with its established commercial infrastructure and demonstrated ability to maximize niche oncology product opportunities, Cytogen is the right company to progress the drug.