Friday 22 November 2024

Cytokinetics/Amgen enter R&D accord

15 January 2007

Cytokinetics and fellow USA-based biotechnology firm Amgen have entered a strategic collaboration to discover, develop and commercialize novel small-molecule therapeutics that activate cardiac muscle contractility for potential applications in the treatment of heart failure, for all territories except Japan. In addition, Amgen obtained an option to participate in future development and commercialization of Cytokinetics' lead drug candidate arising from this program, CK-1827452, which recently completed two Phase I clinical trials.

Under the terms of the deal, Cytokinetics will receive a non-refundable upfront license and technology access fee of $42.0 million. Amgen has also purchased 3,484,806 shares of the firm's common stock at $9.47 per share and an aggregate purchase price of approximately $33.0 million. On the day of the news, January 3, shares in Cytokinetics jumped 18.3% to $8.85.

Joint research activities will focus on identifying and characterizing activators of cardiac myosin as back-up and follow-on potential drug candidates to CK-1827452. During the initial two-year research term, in addition to performing research at its own expense, Cytokinetics will continue to solely fund all development activities for CK-1827452 subject to Amgen's option which is exercisable upon the satisfaction of conditions including pre-defined Phase IIa clinical trial data. To exercise its option, Amgen would pay a non-refundable fee of $50.0 million and thereafter will be responsible for development and commercialization of the agent and related compounds, at its expense, subject to Cytokinetics' participation rights.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA approves Jazz’s Ziihera for HER2+ biliary tract cancer
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Lilly and Laekna team up on novel obesity drugs
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze