Cytokinetics/Amgen enter R&D accord

Cytokinetics and fellow USA-based biotechnology firm Amgen have entered a strategic collaboration to discover, develop and commercialize novel small-molecule therapeutics that activate cardiac muscle contractility for potential applications in the treatment of heart failure, for all territories except Japan. In addition, Amgen obtained an option to participate in future development and commercialization of Cytokinetics' lead drug candidate arising from this program, CK-1827452, which recently completed two Phase I clinical trials.
Under the terms of the deal, Cytokinetics will receive a non-refundable upfront license and technology access fee of $42.0 million. Amgen has also purchased 3,484,806 shares of the firm's common stock at $9.47 per share and an aggregate purchase price of approximately $33.0 million. On the day of the news, January 3, shares in Cytokinetics jumped 18.3% to $8.85.
Joint research activities will focus on identifying and characterizing activators of cardiac myosin as back-up and follow-on potential drug candidates to CK-1827452. During the initial two-year research term, in addition to performing research at its own expense, Cytokinetics will continue to solely fund all development activities for CK-1827452 subject to Amgen's option which is exercisable upon the satisfaction of conditions including pre-defined Phase IIa clinical trial data. To exercise its option, Amgen would pay a non-refundable fee of $50.0 million and thereafter will be responsible for development and commercialization of the agent and related compounds, at its expense, subject to Cytokinetics' participation rights.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze