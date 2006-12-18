Cytokinetics makes $37M offering

California, USA-based Cytokinetics has entered into definitive agreements with selected institutional investors to purchase around $37.0 million of its common stock in a registered direct offering.

Under the terms of the offering, Cytokinetics will sell 5,285,715 shares at a price of $7.00 each, which represents a 6% discount to the closing price on December 6. The net proceeds following payment of expenses is expected to be approximately $35.0 million.

The company anticipates that the net proceeds will be used for R&D, including clinical trials for Cytokinetics' drug candidates, working capital and other general corporate purposes. The closing of this offering is expected to occur on December 12, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.