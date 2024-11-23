CytoMed Increase Worldwide Product Potential With New Collaborations

CytoMed Increases Worldwide Product Potential With New Collaborations

Chiron has made an additional equity investment in CytoMed as a milestone payment for its achievement in the joint collaboration between the two companies for the development and commercialization of complement inhibitors which was first started in 1994.

Chiron has also agreed to continue funding CytoMed's research and development activities, which have so far produced encouraging results in the field of novel molecules for inflammatory disease. Chiron is responsible for the clinical development and manufacturing of CMI-CAB-2 for the treatment of inflammation and other complement inhibitors, while CytoMed has US co-promotion rights for compounds resulting from the collaboration.