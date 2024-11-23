CytoTherapeutics And Genentech Agree To CNS Drug Development

- CytoTherapeutics and Genentech have signed an agreement to develop new treatments for Parkinson's disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and Huntington's disease. CytoTherapeutics' encapsulated cell technology will be used to deliver Genentech's growth factors, including Neurotrophin-4/5 and nerve growth factor, to the central nervous system. This agreement replaces one made in 1994 between the two companies for CNS therapeutics. Genentech is to purchase $8.3 million of CytoTherapeutics' shares, with additional funding of more than $50 million available for clinical trials.