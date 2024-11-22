Czech Chem/Pharma Output Rising

The Czech chemical and pharmaceutical industries recorded an output value of 23 billion koruna ($848.7 million) in first-half 1995, up 13.4% over first-half 1994, reports the CTK news agency's Business News. Employment in the industries fell 0.4% during the period.

Business News also reports that:

- of the 19 indexes of individual industrial sectors on the Prague Stock Exchange in the Czech Republic, the B107 index of pharmaceutical, chemical and rubber companies performed the best in July, rising 16.78% in value over June;