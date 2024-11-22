Czech Drug Prices, Chemical Exports

Retail prices of pharmaceuticals in the Czech Republic rose 2.2% in February over January, reports the CTK news agency's Business News. February's general inflation rate was 0.8%.
An attack on the Czech health reforms by the left-wing newspaper Rude Pravo says the government intends to transfer to the public an ever-greater share of the financial burden of medicines, with the numbers of drugs and services paid for by the public set to grow. The government is testing what the public will bear, it claims, adding it hopes the government will be as quick in subjecting the health financing system to thorough revision.
- Unconfirmed reports say Czech exports of chemicals to Poland will require certification from May 1, on payment of a fine equal to the selling price of the goods.
