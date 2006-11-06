Czech govt's EC fines threat over drug rules

The government of the Czech Republic is facing financial penalties imposed by the European Commission over its rules for issuing payments for drugs from the state-controlled health insurance organization (VZP). The threat comes after two earlier warnings were not acted upon by the Czech government and the country's recently-appointed Health Minister, Tomas Julinek, has described the situation as "critical."
The problems appear to stem from the actions of the previous Czech Health Minister, David Rath (Marketletters passim), who faced considerable opposition to his pharmacy price reforms. The Health Ministry argues that drug prices are currently 30% higher than those negotiated by the VZP and drugmakers.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze