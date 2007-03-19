Czech health charges "unconstitutional"

The Czech Communist party, the KSCM, says that the Health Ministry's plan to introduce a range of health charges is unconstitutional. KSCM deputy head of the parliamentary health committee Jirina Fialova said the plan would introduce unequal access to health care and break down solidarity.

Minister of Health Tomas Julinek intends to bring in a small charge - about 0.71 euros ($0.93) - for a prescription and a 1.70 euro charge for a visit to a doctor, a one-day stay in hospital and emergency treatment. At the same time, the country's health funds would be converted into commercial companies.