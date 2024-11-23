Czech Health Deputy Sacked

The Czech Health Ministry has sacked Deputy Health Minister AlesDvoulety. He had held the post since 1993.
The Ministry said he was dismissed for letting important health insurance and health care bills get behind schedule, but the Czech media reported earlier that he had left because the Ministry was abandoning radical plans for high patient contributions to treatment and drug charges and accelerated hospital privatization. Responsibility for the health care bill has gone to Deputy Minister Miroslav Cerbak, and Deputy Minister Josef Suchopar takes over the insurance bill.
