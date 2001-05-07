Czech Republic 1st-qtr pharma exports

The Czech Republic's General Customs Directorate reports that Czechpharmaceutical exports reached 1.52 billion koruna ($39.1 million) in first-quarter 2001, up 31.1% over the same period of last year, according to the CTK news agency's Business News. Drug imports rose 13.8% year-on-year to 6.49 billion koruna.

The price of a kilo of exported Czech medicines in first-quarter 2001 rose 14.2% year-on-year to 747 koruna, while the price of a kilo of imported drugs fell 1.5% to 1,319 koruna. However, analysts in Prague expect the Republic's deficit in its international trade in medicines to continue in the short and medium terms.