Czech Republic drug consumption, sales

Drug consumption in the Czech Republic in third-quarter 2000 was worth8.77 billion koruna ($237 million), up 4.4% year-on-year but 9.6% lower than in the previous quarter, reports the State Institute for the Control of Medicines. By defined daily doses, third-quarter consumption fell 0.8% year-on-year to 1,079 per 1,000 of the population, and 11.3% on second-quarter of 2000.

This data is based on distributors' supplies to pharmacies, hospitals and elsewhere, taking account of highest possible profit margins; thus, some analysts believe actual drug spending is about 5% lower.