Czech Republic drug consumption, sales

Drug consumption in the Czech Republic in third-quarter 2000 was worth8.77 billion koruna ($237 million), up 4.4% year-on-year but 9.6% lower than in the previous quarter, reports the State Institute for the Control of Medicines. By defined daily doses, third-quarter consumption fell 0.8% year-on-year to 1,079 per 1,000 of the population, and 11.3% on second-quarter of 2000.
This data is based on distributors' supplies to pharmacies, hospitals and elsewhere, taking account of highest possible profit margins; thus, some analysts believe actual drug spending is about 5% lower.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze