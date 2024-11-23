Czech Republic Drug Sales In 1995

The Czech Health Ministry has reported that 334 million packs of pharmaceuticals worth 24.8 billion korune ($835.2 million) were supplied to pharmacies and health institutions in the Czech Republic in 1995. This represents a rise of 21% by value over 1994, reports the CTK news agency's Business News.

The Republic has 270 drug distributors and 60 manufacturers, with over 50% of total domestic drug consumption being supplied by Czech producers. The biggest producers are associated in the Czech Pharmaceutical Industry Association, which was founded in 1993 and includes Biofarm Brno, CIV Zlin, Galena Opava-Komarov, Infusia Horatev, Lachema Brno, Leciva Praha and Spofa Praha.