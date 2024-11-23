Czech Republic Drug Sales In 1995

The Czech Health Ministry has reported that 334 million packs of pharmaceuticals worth 24.8 billion korune ($835.2 million) were supplied to pharmacies and health institutions in the Czech Republic in 1995. This represents a rise of 21% by value over 1994, reports the CTK news agency's Business News.
The Republic has 270 drug distributors and 60 manufacturers, with over 50% of total domestic drug consumption being supplied by Czech producers. The biggest producers are associated in the Czech Pharmaceutical Industry Association, which was founded in 1993 and includes Biofarm Brno, CIV Zlin, Galena Opava-Komarov, Infusia Horatev, Lachema Brno, Leciva Praha and Spofa Praha.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze