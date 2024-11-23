Czech Republic Pharma Production

The share of medicines supplied by Czech Pharmaceutical Industry Association (SCFP) member companies to the Czech market rose from 39.4% of the market in 1994 to 41.4% in 1995, notes the CTK news agency's Business News. SCFP chairman Jiri Michal was reported as saying that the Czech industry has managed to survive thanks to the high quality of its products in the face of strong international competition.

Czech companies produce 500 out of the 10,000 drugs currently registered in the Republic, and are now faced with introducing European Union standards to their production. A project has been drawn up to implement these standards, funded by 330,000 Ecu ($405,867) from the EU's PHARE program, which comprises audits of drug companies, standards seminars and training programs within companies. Manufacturers selected for the project include CIV Zlin, Dental Praha, Ferring-Leciva, Galena Opava, Infusia Horotev, Lachema Brno, Leciva Praha, Sevac Praha and Spofa Praha. A number of drug research institutes, the State Institute for Medicine Control and the Ministry of Health are also involved.

Receipts of the largest Czech drug firms rose 12% in 1995 to 9.26 billion koruna ($334.2 million) and 1995 profits totaled 440 million koruna ($15.87 million).