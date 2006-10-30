D-Pharm licenses stroke drug to Yungjin

Rehovot, Israel-based D-Pharm has granted South Korea's Yungjin Pharmaceutical an exclusive license to develop, register and market its drug candidate DP-b99 in the latter's domestic market for the treatment of acute stroke.
Under the terms of the deal, Yungjin will develop and commercialize the agent in South Korea, while D-Pharm will be the sole supplier of the final product. The agreement includes an upfront payment of $1.0 million and additional undisclosed milestones to D-Pharm, which will supply the drug for a certain percentage of the reimbursement price in Korea. Further financial details were not revealed.
According to D-Pharm, DP-b99 is a unique neuroprotective drug, completing a Phase IIb clinical study in stroke patients. In earlier Phase I and II trials, it was proven to be safe both in healthy young and elderly volunteers and in stroke patients. This current Phase IIb study is designed to reconfirm the beneficial effects of DP-b99 previously observed and extend the safety data obtained from the Phase IIa study. The results of the Phase IIb evaluation are expected in January 2007, the firm noted.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze