Dade Behring in-licenses homocysteine assay

Competitive Technologies has licensed its homocysteine assay license to clinical diagnostics major Dade Behring under its US patent number 4,940,658 and its foreign counterparts, relating to homocysteine medical tests. Under the terms of the deal, Dade Behring will pay CT an initial, undisclosed, upfront license fee and a per test royalty on sales of homocysteine assay products.

Elevated levels of homocysteine resulting from vitamin B12 and folate deficiency may be a risk factor in heart attacks, strokes, blood clots, various pregnancy complications, dementia from Alzheimer's, rheumatoid arthritis, osteoporosis and presbyopia. The homocysteine patent is derived from discoveries made by CT's clients, Robert Allen and Sally Stabler from the University of Colorado, USA, and the late John Lindenbaum from Columbia University.