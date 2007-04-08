Daiichi Sankyo completes post-merger integration

Japanese drugmaker Daiichi Sankyo says that, as of April 1, it has completed the integration process entered into when the two companies merged in September 2005 (Marketletters passim). The firm explained that the new, fully-realized corporate structure would allow it to pursue its goal of becoming a "global pharma innovator" with R&D as its key driver.
The company, which is one of the three largest in Japan and among the top 20 drugmakers worldwide, is focused on developing its research capabilities. It said that, in addition to the strategic expansion of its product pipeline, the development and commercialization of lead agents such as olmesartan, for the treatment of hypertension, and the antibiotic levofloxacin, would provide revenue growth.
European sales of 525M euros by 2009
