DDW study reveals large market for BI's Bucospan

28 May 2006

Privately-held German drug major Boehringer Ingelheim has welcomed new data presented at the international gastroenterology congress Digestive Disease Week 2006, which show that the prevalence and severity of abdominal cramping, pain and discomfort have been globally underestimated. The findings suggest a sizeable market opportunity for BI's Buscopan (butylscopolamine), the leading global over-the-counter antispasmodic brand that provides relief from the pain and discomfort of abdominal cramps.

Insights from the global epidemiological study presented at DDW 2006 show that one in four people around the world suffer from this troublesome and sometimes debilitating complaint. The survey found that abdominal cramping can be exacerbated by a variety of factors, including stress, eating and drinking habits, organic reasons such as food intolerances and stimulating substances such as coffee.

Commenting on the findings, BI stated that, while lifestyle changes can help a sufferer manage the symptoms associated with this ailment, on average, 81.3% of sufferers take medication and, as perceived by them, this "shortens the duration of episodes considerably."

