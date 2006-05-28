Death announced of WHO's Director General

Lee Jong-wook, Director General of the World Health Organization, has died, it was anounced on May 22. He had been in hospital since the afternoon of May 20, where he underwent surgery to remove a blood clot on his brain (a subdural hematoma). He remained in intensive care, but was declared dead at 07.43, on the day of the start of the World Health Assembly in Geneva, Swizerland.

All of the staff of the World Health Organization extend their most sincere condolences to Dr Lee's family, as do those of Pharma Marketletter.

Anders Nordstrom, currently assistant DG for general management, has been named as Acting Director General of the WHO.