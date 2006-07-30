Debiopharm's Sanvar gets French marketing approval

Switzerland-based biotechnology company Debiopharm Group says that it has filed a French marketing authorization applicatrion for Sanvar (vapreotide acetate), as a potential treatment for esophageal variceal bleeding. The drug, which is a synthetic octapeptide analog of the hormone somatostatin, achieved a statistically-significant improvment in EVB patients who received it in trials. The product was granted Orphan Drug status in the USA, and received a Food and Drug Administration approvable letter in 2004. The firm says that it intends to apply for wider European approval through the mutual recognition procedure, with France serving as the reference member state. The company went on to say that it is currently searching for partners to collaborate on European commercialization of the compound.
