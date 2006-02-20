Dendrite joins forces with Verispan

Dendrite International, a USA-based provider of pharmaceutical industry solutions, has entered an agreement with Verispan, a health care information company, in which it will license the latter's anonymous patient-level data supply to make Dendrite's intelligence-based, multi-channel sales and marketing solutions even more powerful. This data, coupled with Dendrite's proprietary analytics, enables the firm's customers to more precisely identify prescribers at specific points in their individual product adoption curve, and to develop direct, prescriber-specific messaging or activities to create unique and powerful marketing results.

Dendrite was among the first to pioneer collecting, analyzing and applying anonymous patient-level data to replace the conventional, volume-based, mass-marketing approach to targeting, with a more precise, behavioral-based, individualized approach. This was seen as a precursor to the new segmentation the pharmaceutical industry will need as it evolves from traditional sales and marketing practices.