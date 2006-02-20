Dendrite joins forces with Verispan

Dendrite International, a USA-based provider of pharmaceutical industry solutions, has entered an agreement with Verispan, a health care information company, in which it will license the latter's anonymous patient-level data supply to make Dendrite's intelligence-based, multi-channel sales and marketing solutions even more powerful. This data, coupled with Dendrite's proprietary analytics, enables the firm's customers to more precisely identify prescribers at specific points in their individual product adoption curve, and to develop direct, prescriber-specific messaging or activities to create unique and powerful marketing results.
Dendrite was among the first to pioneer collecting, analyzing and applying anonymous patient-level data to replace the conventional, volume-based, mass-marketing approach to targeting, with a more precise, behavioral-based, individualized approach. This was seen as a precursor to the new segmentation the pharmaceutical industry will need as it evolves from traditional sales and marketing practices.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze