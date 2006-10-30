Dendrite UK announces Infonetica deal

Dendrite UK says it is now able to offer its customers even more comprehensive data on the structure, operation and reform of the UK National Health Service. The result of an agreement with Infonetica provides full access to its National Health Intelligence Service (NHIS) database to Dendrite clients. When combined with Dendrite's own Customer Database Management Service, PharbaseSM, this will provide an information source and library facility containing unsurpassed levels of information, the firm claims.
NHIS offers a range of in-depth information on the changing NHS including all the 2006 quality and outcomes framework, disease prevalence, practice-based commissioning intelligence, as well as financial and health episode statistics in a single location, with structured access and full documentation thereby saving time and effort for the client, says Dendrite.
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
