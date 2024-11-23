Development Of Biomedicine In China

China plans to raise its biomedicine industry's level to westernstandards by 2004, reports the China Daily Business Weekly. The China Pharmaceutical Administration said the industry must focus future research on genetic and protein engineering.

The China National Centre for the Development of Biotechnology is responsible for allocating funds for biomedical research related to genetic engineering and peptide drugs. Its current focus is on hepatitis B research; about 10% of China's population is estimated to carry the virus. Ongoing genetic engineering research projects concern gene substitution for treating hemophilia, AIDS, cervical cancer and diseases of the liver and pancreas.

The Chinese Academy of Sciences has provided $20 million for 40 research projects in biomedicine over the past five years. The projects have helped develop hepatitis B vaccines, interleukin-2 interferon alpha and other specialist products.