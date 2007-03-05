The Developments in Gene Expression Profiling Conference will address the latest applications of gene expression profiling based technologies within drug discovery and development, including real-time qPCR, RNAi and microarray, whilst examining the key challenges to the market, particularly cost of investment, management and handling of data and sensitivity and specificity of analysis techniques. An expert panel of speakers comprises industry leaders in genomics such as Philip Hewitt of Merck KGaA, Giora Feuerstein of Wyeth Research or again Thomas Senderovitz of UCB. They will be giving an insight into their experiences, the market expectations and also the latest technological developments and the future direction of this sector of the industry.

Place and dates: May 2 & 3, 2007, London, UK. Phone: +44 (0) 207 368 1654; web site: www.acius.net/?cID=281; e-mail: mmulazzi@acius.net; contact: Melanie Mulazzi.