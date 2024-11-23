Saturday 23 November 2024

DIAMOND-MI Supports Dofetilide Benefit

20 November 1997

Pfizer's new class III antiarrhythmic drug dofetilide has been shown toreduce arrhythmic events in patients who have suffered a myocardial infarction, according to the results of the DIAMOND-MI study. This is the second large-scale Phase III study to support dofetilide's efficacy; the first, in patients with congestive heart failure (DIAMOND-CHF), was reported earlier this year at the European Society of Cardiology meeting (Marketletter September 22).

There is a pressing need for new drugs to treat patients in these settings. Despite great advances in medical treatment for heart attack in recent years, patients still have a very high mortality, and those who also end up with depressed left ventricular function often go on to develop heart failure and arrhythmias.

The DIAMOND-MI trial enrolled 1,510 post-MI patients (out of a total of 8,000 screened), who were selected on the basis of severely depressed left ventricular function using echocardiography. Two to seven days after symptom-onset, the patients were randomized to receive either dofetilide, a selective potassium channel blocker, or placebo. This was a study of patients who had survived a severe MI; two-thirds of those enrolled were already showing signs of CHF, and 8% had atrial fibrillation at enrollment. The patients included 25% women and a significant number of patients with co-morbidities such as diabetes and hypertension.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Versant Ventures unveils obesity focused Pep2Tango Therapeutics
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze