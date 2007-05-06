Dietary flavanoids cut risk of heart disease

A study published in the April edition of the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition found that flavanoids, a type of plant-derived antioxidant, may help lower the risk of heart disease. In the investigation, researchers evaluated the diets of more than 34,000 women, looking at their total flavonoid intake, the types of flavonoids they were consuming and what foods were contributing to their intake. They then looked at those women who consumed the most flavonoids and assessed how this affected their risk of developing heart disease, as compared to women who did not get significant flavonoid content in their diet.
The results showed that certain flavonoids from dietary sources have the potential to lower the risk of heart disease up to 22%. The most beneficial foods included green tea, red wine, berries, cocoa, bran, apples and pears, as well as less well documented flavanoid sources like almonds, parsley, coffee, beans and onions.
