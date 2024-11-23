Diovan "More Efficacious" Than Cozaar, New Data

A greater percentage of patients treated with Novartis' Diovan 160mg(valsartan) responded successfully, or achieved desired levels of blood pressure reduction, than patients treated with DuPont Merck's Cozaar 100mg (losartan), according to a study presented at the American Society of Hypertension meeting recently.

In the first placebo-controlled trial comparing the two angiotensin II receptor blockers, overall reductions in blood pressure were comparable. However, Diovan 160mg was statistically superior to Cozaar 100mg when response rates were compared.

Higher Response Rates In the trial, 1,369 patients in the USA, Italy and Scandinavia were randomized to receive Diovan 80mg, Cozaar 50mg or placebo. After four weeks, patients were titrated to Diovan 160mg or Cozaar 100mg for an additional four weeks. Response rates with Diovan were significantly superior compared to Cozaar at the higher of the two dosage levels, 62% for Diovan 160mg versus 55% for Cozaar 100mg. At the lower dosage levels, the response rates were not significantly different, at 46.2% for Diovan 80mg and 44% for Cozaar 50mg.