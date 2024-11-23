DISSAPOINTING RESULTS FOR MELACINE

- Ribi Immunochem has reported disappointing results with its Melacine vaccine to treat malignant melanoma. In the Phase III trial, the vaccine was unable to enhance the life expectancy of melanoma patients with dark-pigmented malignant tumors compared to standard chemotherapy regimen. The ongoing National Cancer Institute/Southwestern Oncology Group study is now the best hope for the vaccine, but interim results are not expected to be available until late 1995 "at the earliest," according to the company. Analysts said the news gave Ribi a gloomy outlook, and the stock fell 46% on the day of the announcement.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze