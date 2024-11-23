DISSAPOINTING RESULTS FOR MELACINE

- Ribi Immunochem has reported disappointing results with its Melacine vaccine to treat malignant melanoma. In the Phase III trial, the vaccine was unable to enhance the life expectancy of melanoma patients with dark-pigmented malignant tumors compared to standard chemotherapy regimen. The ongoing National Cancer Institute/Southwestern Oncology Group study is now the best hope for the vaccine, but interim results are not expected to be available until late 1995 "at the earliest," according to the company. Analysts said the news gave Ribi a gloomy outlook, and the stock fell 46% on the day of the announcement.