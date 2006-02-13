Dr Reddy's/Argenta sign COPD drug accord

Indian generics giant Dr Reddy's Laboratories has entered into an agreement for the joint development and commercialization of a novel approach to the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease with UK-based privately-held drug discovery firm Argenta.
Under the terms of the agreement, the two firms will collaborate to identify clinical candidates from a certain undisclosed class of Dr Reddy's' compounds for use as potential COPD treatments. Both parties will jointly develop the selected candidates from the pre-clinical stage up to Phase IIa.
On successful completion of this proof-of-concept stage, the companies may either license-out the candidate for further development and commercialization to a larger pharmaceutical company or continue the further co-development and commercialization themselves. The firms have agreed to fund the joint collaboration up to proof-of-concept; further financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
