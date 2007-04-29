Dr Reddy's launches generic zolpidem

Leading Indian drugmaker Dr Reddy's Laboratories has received final approval from the US Food and Drug Administration for its Abbreviated New Drug Application for zolpidem tartrate tablets, 5mg and 10mg. This product is being shipped immediately, the company said.

Zolpidem is the generic version of Sanofi-Aventis' Ambien, which had US sales of around $2.1 billion for the same strengths during 2006, according to IMS Health.