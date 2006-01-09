Dr Reddy's sells Goa plant to Watson Pharma

Leading Indian generic drugs maker Dr Reddy's Laboratories has sold off its manufacturing plant in Goa to US firm Watson Pharmaceuticals for an undisclosed sum. The US Food and Drug Administration-approved facility was used for the manufacturing of generic solid dosage formulations for export to the US market, according to a spokesman for the Indian firm. Dr Reddy's has a new plant coming on-stream in Baddi that will be able to absorb the capacity of the Goa plant, the spokesman told Asia Pulse, noting the production will not be affected by the sale, which is part of the company's strategy to reassess formulations manufacturing with a taxation strategy in mind.
