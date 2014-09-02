Drew Young appointed senior vice president of neurology and immunology at EMD Serono

EMD Serono, a subsidiary of Germany's Merck KGaA (MRK: DE), has appointed Drew Young as senior vice president of neurology and immunology, where he will lead the strategic direction of the US neurology and immunology franchise. He brings more than 20 years of experience in marketing and sales in pharma and biotech companies, and joins the company from US biotech firm Biogen Idec (Nasdaq: BIIB).

Mr Young's other roles include at Bristol-Myers Squibb in Canada and the US, where he was northeast regional sales director for the company's cardiovascular and metabolic portfolio, and US brand lead for its hypertension portfolio. He has also held positions at Schering Plough Canada and Novartis Canada.

The neurology franchise' lead product is Rebic (interferon beta-1a) for relapsing multiple sclerosis. It is a high-dose, high-frequency interferon that has been proved superior to a low-dose, low-frequency interferon in a clinical trial.