Drug Cos Benefit From GATT Patent Provisions

Changes to patent legislation in the USA, bringing it into line with international standards through the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade provisions are good news for some pharmaceutical companies. The length of patent protection granted in the USA is now extended from 17 years to 20 years from the date that the patent was filed, and means that for some products protection will be extended (see also page 18). Extended protection is granted to those products that had their patents granted less than three years after filing.
Glaxo's best-selling antiulcerant Zantac (ranitidine), the patent on which was due to expire in December 1995, looks set to have an extra 18 months protection, and other products could also benefit. This could result in up to $1 billion in extra revenues for the company. Glaxo's share price went up 11 pence to reach 650 pence following the news.
Bristol-Myers Squibb could also benefit. The patent on Capoten (captopril) is due to expire in August and could gain an extra six months, boosting BM-S' share price $1.25 to $59.37. Merck & Co, SmithKline Beecham and Wellcome have indicated that they will not be affected by the changes.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze